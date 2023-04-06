Passover Lamb Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lamb was eaten most often by the English who settled in the Felicianas north of St. Francisville, La. This meat, normally prepared in the spring, has become an Easter and Passover tradition throughout Cajun country.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds lamb shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Paprika to taste

½ cup olive oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ cup matzo meal

1 quart water or beef stock

1 cup diced carrots

¼ pound fresh spinach

1 cup frozen lima beans

1 leek, sliced

2 medium zucchini, diced

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tbsp chopped mint

Ground cayenne pepper to taste

Method:

Season lamb cubes with salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and paprika. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add lamb cubes and cook until well browned on all sides. NOTE: Good browning of the lamb is essential for the color of the finished stew. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until wilted. Add tomato paste, blending well into mixture. Sprinkle in matzo meal and stir until incorporated. Return lamb to pot and add water or stock, one ladle at a time until a stew-like consistency is achieved. Bring to a boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 1 hour or until lamb is tender, stirring occasionally. Additional water or stock may be added to retain consistency. Add carrots and cook an additional 10 minutes or until tender. Add spinach, lima beans, leek and zucchini then stir to incorporate. Simmer 5–10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add parsley, cilantro and mint then adjust seasonings to taste using salt and peppers. Cook an additional 3–5 minutes then serve hot.

