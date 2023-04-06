Facebook
No. 1 LSU to play doubleheader against South Carolina on Friday

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will play two games on Friday, April 7 due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia this weekend.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will play games two and three of the series with the first game starting at 11 a.m. at Founders Park.

There will be an hour in between games on Friday.

All games of the LSU-South Carolina series will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and the games will be streamed on SEC Network +.

