Missing 12, 14-year-old girls may be driving alone on I-10

Florida Missing Child Alert for Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larsen, 14,
Florida Missing Child Alert for Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larsen, 14,(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two girls who may be driving on Interstate 10 without an adult.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larsen, 14, both are from Lake Butler.

The children were last seen in the area of Northeast County Road 237 in Lake Butler. They may be traveling in their parents’ 2016, black Ford Taurus, FL TAG: BWKU59.

Authorities say the girls might driving on the interstate and headed to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. There is no known adult with them and no foul play is suspected.

