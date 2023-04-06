LSU professor supports a pause on AI development; worries about students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU professor is talking about the danger of artificial intelligence. AI has definitely made some significant strides in recent years. Now some of the world’s top tech experts are calling for a 6-month global pause on AI development.

Artificial intelligence is advancing at a rate lawmakers are unable to keep up with, sounding the alarm for some of the world’s top tech experts. President Biden, in a meeting with advisors this week, looked at the threats artificial intelligence poses.

Experts worry about where these big strides in technology will lead us if we’re not careful. With new things like chatbots that students all over are using to generate answers to complete their school work. As well as things like deep fake which can change a person’s appearance to look like someone else.

“AI can help deal with some very difficult challenges like disease and climate change. But we also have to address the potential risks to our society our economy our national security,” said President Biden earlier this week.

Cyber security professor at LSU, Golden Richard, says he has major concerns about how students at the high school and college level are learning with these new tools.

“I guess I’m the wrong person if you were looking for any upside. I find all the effects to be negative. Students don’t really know how to learn when they’re in high school and college and it’s our job to teach them how. Colleges are already struggling with how to do plagiarism detection when AI can do at least entry-level writing almost perfectly. They write essays and stuff that are turned in by students,” said Professor Richard.

Richard says in his view, there’s been a profound amount of tech injected into our lives without enough thought on the ramifications it can have on people’s employment or happiness.

“The goal seems to be maybe to just sit on the couch and do absolutely nothing while AI’s and machines and computers do everything. But I think people need to live productive lives to remain happy. Are you really gonna sit and drink wine all day and do absolutely nothing intellectual or...Or at all,” Richard continued.

Biden says his administration is looking at ways to ensure tech companies vet their AI products before releasing them to the public.

