Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FOUND SAFE: Louisiana State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Gretna man

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Gretna man, who has been located and found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - State Police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a missing 75-year-old Gretna man.

Authorities say that Louis Benjamin was last seen Wednesday (April 5) around Lake Francis Drive. They say that he was driving a 1997 Maroon Toyota T-100 with Louisiana license plate X207556. The truck reportedly has minor damage on the tailgate.

State Police describe Benjamin as a black man with brown eyes about 5′10 and 195 lbs. They say that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Benjamin is asked to immediately contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-364-5300 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway

Latest News

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office unit
Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say
St. Vincent de Paul to provide hot meals, gifts Easter Sunday
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and Sgt. David Poirrier
Joint memorial service honors 2 fallen BRPD pilots
It happened before 9 a.m. at a location on Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville.
Shooting in Ascension Parish leaves 1 hurt; Suspected gunman in custody