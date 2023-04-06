Federal leaders to announce investments in La.’s energy infrastructure

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A big announcement from federal and state leaders about an investment into Louisiana’s energy infrastructure is expected Thursday, April 6.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is hosting an in-person news conference starting at 1:30 p.m.

It’s happening at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville.

The Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program focuses on mitigating safety risks and methane emissions from higher-risk areas where natural gas pipes are.

The program, established by President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides nearly $200 million a year for a total of almost $1 billion over five years for the modernization of municipality and community-owned (not including for-profit entities) high-risk natural gas distribution pipes—as well as equipment to detect and mitigate leaks.

Recipients of the funding include: the City of Donaldsonville, the City of Carencro, the City of Morgan City, Gas Utility District #2 of East Feliciana, the Town of Woodworth, and the Village of Montpelier.

These grants aim to improve high-risk, legacy pipes, creating hundreds of good-paying pipeline jobs and modernizing infrastructure that has been around for decades and in some cases even nearly two centuries old.

