Deputies investigating shooting in Ascension Parish

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Thursday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at a location on Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

