CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attacking woman with sharp object

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man in connection to an attack on a female acquaintance.

According to officials, Shawn Matthews, 51, is charged with aggravated battery.

Investigators said after an argument with the victim Matthews attacked the victim with a sharp object. The victim reportedly suffered a large laceration, but the injury was not life threatening.

Matthews is 6′5″ in height, weighs 172 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Matthews (Crime Stoppers)

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppers225.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.