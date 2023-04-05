Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Watching Your Wallet: Budget-Friendly Easter

Easter Decorations
Easter Decorations(Pexels)
By Liz Koh
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re still trying to figure out your Easter plans without breaking the budget, there’s a source for some ideas.

The spike in egg prices is causing some families to scale back on holiday traditions. Things like dyeing eggs and egg hunts might not be the same this year. Egg prices have been fueled by short supply caused by the deadly avian flu, high input costs, and egg producers increasing their own profits.

So, how do you ensure your family still has a memorable easter holiday weekend? Well, our friends over at Eventbrite found a couple of budget-friendly Easter activities across south Louisiana. Sara Bigham is the lifestyle contributor for Eventbrite. She found a number of things for you and your family to enjoy this weekend that do not involve a lot of spending.

CLICK HERE for a list of popular events.

There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year
Watching Your Wallet: Amazon flags return
Watching Your Wallet: Amazon flags return
Liz Koh gives credit score advice.
Liz Koh: Watching Your Wallet
Watching Your Wallet: Are your smart devices connected to the internet?
Watching Your Wallet: Are your smart devices connected to the internet?