Watching Your Wallet: Budget-Friendly Easter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re still trying to figure out your Easter plans without breaking the budget, there’s a source for some ideas.

The spike in egg prices is causing some families to scale back on holiday traditions. Things like dyeing eggs and egg hunts might not be the same this year. Egg prices have been fueled by short supply caused by the deadly avian flu, high input costs, and egg producers increasing their own profits.

So, how do you ensure your family still has a memorable easter holiday weekend? Well, our friends over at Eventbrite found a couple of budget-friendly Easter activities across south Louisiana. Sara Bigham is the lifestyle contributor for Eventbrite. She found a number of things for you and your family to enjoy this weekend that do not involve a lot of spending.

CLICK HERE for a list of popular events.

There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

