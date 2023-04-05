Facebook
Standoff unfolds off Sherwood Forest Blvd

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A standoff unfolded along Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon, between police officers and a man wanted on an attempted murder charge, investigators said.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said officers found the suspect at a strip mall located at 1295 Sherwood Forest, just north of Florida Boulevard, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

The suspect has refused to surrender and has spent much of the time inside of a vehicle, investigators said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the standoff was still underway.

Several businesses in the strip mall are closed because of the police activity.

