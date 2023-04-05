Recreation leagues see renewed interest in female athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Popularity across women’s sports has grown steadily over the past few years.

Just take a look at how many millions tuned into watch the Lady Tigers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, that ultimately turned into LSU’s first ever basketball national championship.

“It’s special for Baton Rouge, really the state. It got everybody excited,” said Recreation Manager of Athletics for BREC Edward Robinson.

Robinson oversees all basketball leagues for BREC.

“We have always offered our house league which is co-ed. The participation number for girls has picked up,” Robinson added.

This newly sparked interest is allowing BREC to explore more options when it comes to female participation in basketball.

“The girls that play that league are tough. They try to go at the boys, but we want to give them an opportunity just for girls,” Robinson continued.

So, they’re starting something new this spring. BREC Youth Girl’s Development league will be a recreational instructional league.

Girls ages six through twelve will learn fundamental basketball skills while competing in and fun and supportive environment.

“We see fundamentals are lacking because they don’t have the leagues of their own growing up,” said Robinson.

He predicts that after watching the confetti fall on the Lady Tigers, even more future ballers will be headed their way.

“I think it’s going to get more participation, and everybody will get more excited. Kim took this to another level,” Robinson explained.

