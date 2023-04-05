Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Recreation leagues see renewed interest in female athletics

BREC
BREC(BREC)
By Alece Courville
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Popularity across women’s sports has grown steadily over the past few years.

Just take a look at how many millions tuned into watch the Lady Tigers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, that ultimately turned into LSU’s first ever basketball national championship.

“It’s special for Baton Rouge, really the state. It got everybody excited,” said Recreation Manager of Athletics for BREC Edward Robinson.

Robinson oversees all basketball leagues for BREC.

“We have always offered our house league which is co-ed. The participation number for girls has picked up,” Robinson added.

This newly sparked interest is allowing BREC to explore more options when it comes to female participation in basketball.

“The girls that play that league are tough. They try to go at the boys, but we want to give them an opportunity just for girls,” Robinson continued.

So, they’re starting something new this spring. BREC Youth Girl’s Development league will be a recreational instructional league.

Girls ages six through twelve will learn fundamental basketball skills while competing in and fun and supportive environment.

“We see fundamentals are lacking because they don’t have the leagues of their own growing up,” said Robinson.

He predicts that after watching the confetti fall on the Lady Tigers, even more future ballers will be headed their way.

“I think it’s going to get more participation, and everybody will get more excited. Kim took this to another level,” Robinson explained.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Frickey trial delayed until 2024, judge rules
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Bluebonnet Blvd. reopened after fuel spill causes closure
Jamar Butler
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, other charges turns self in
Upcoming Rain Chances
Record heat today; then rain likely to end the week