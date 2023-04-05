Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pelicans more likely to face postseason play-in game after 121-103 loss to Kings

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis,...
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, left, during the first half Tuesday (April 4) at the Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points, rookie Keegan Murray added 21 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pelicans, 121-103, to clinch the NBA’s Pacific Division title Tuesday night (April 4).

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points and Trey Murphy III had 17 for the Pelicans (40-39), who entered the game knowing they could guarantee themselves sixth place in the Western Conference if they won their final four games.

Now, New Orleans is more likely destined for a play-in spot that goes to teams finishing seventh through 10th. But they have yet to clinch even that, needing one more victory or a loss by Dallas, which plays Wednesday, and Utah, which played against the Los Angeles Lakers late Tuesday night.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings, who took the lead for good late in the first quarter and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Malik Monk scored 17 and Harrison Barnes 16 points for the Kings (48-31), who remained 1 1/2 games behind Memphis (49-29) for the second seed in the West.

Murray, drafted fourth overall out of Iowa last summer, made 7 of 10 3-point attempts. He hit five during the third quarter, when the Kings opened up a 17-point lead. It was his third straight game with 18 or more points.

Fox hit 10 of 23 shots and also had nine assists. Sabonis had his 13th triple-double this season.

The Pelicans were outrebounded, 43-37. Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points and had eight rebounds. C.J. McCollum and rookie Dyson Daniels each scored 12 points and Herbert Jones scored 11.

New Orleans needs to win two of the last three regular-season games to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017-18. The Pelicans play host to Memphis on Wednesday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets...
Ingram has triple-double to help Pelicans rout Nuggets
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Curry scores 39, Warriors rally from 20 down, beat Pelicans
Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, tries to shoot over Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas during...
Pelicans ride 21 3-pointers to 131-110 rout of Clippers in LA
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) scores and draws a foul on shot as Charlotte...
Ingram’s 1st career triple-double lifts Pelicans past Hornets