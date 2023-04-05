Facebook
LSU women’s basketball team celebrates historic win at Raising Cane’s

Several big names from the LSU Women's Basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane's on Highland Road Wednesday, April 5.(Rian Chatman)
Several big names from the LSU Women's Basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane's on Highland Road Wednesday, April 5.(Rian Chatman)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several big names from the LSU women’s basketball team made an appearance at Raising Cane’s on Wednesday, April 5.

Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, and Coach Kim Mulkey picked up a shift at the original Cane’s located on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

The team celebrated their historic win with fans.

The athletes greeted the crowd before beginning their “shift”, serving up chicken fingers to Tigers fans at the front counter and the drive-thru.

Raising Cane’s also had a custom-wrapped Suburban on-site to commemorate the Lady Tigers National Championship.

There's a lot to celebrate in the Capital City for the LSU Tigers.

