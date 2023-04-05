LSU women’s basketball team to celebrate historic win at Raising Cane’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several big names from the LSU women’s basketball team will be taking orders at Raising Cane’s on Wednesday, April 5.

Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Alexis Morris, and Coach Kim Mulkey will pick up a shift at the original Cane’s located on Highland Road in Baton Rouge.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the team will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO, Todd Graves, to celebrate their historic win with fans.

Athletes will greet the crowd before beginning their “shift”, serving up chicken fingers to Tigers fans at the front counter and via the drive-thru.

Raising Cane’s will also have a custom-wrapped Suburban on-site to commemorate the Lady Tigers National Championship.

If you’re in the area, you are encouraged to stop by and join in on the fun.

