Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lanier Baptist Church holds special Easter play

Lanier Baptist Church holding a special Easter Day play from Thursday, April 6 through April 9.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lanier Baptist Church will put on their annual Easter musical, “His Amazing Love.” This is the church’s 20th year showing the musical.

The church will have three showings from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 9. Each show will be at 6:30 pm.

The play follows the life of Jesus from birth to his resurrection. It will also highlight some of Jesus’ most iconic moments. Over 100 people help put on the show.

Joseph Ferguson, the co-director for the musical, plays Jesus in the show.

“It’s a joy, honor, privilege, you know. You are never good enough to play the part of Jesus. As Christians, we always pray that we will be a reflection of Jesus. And so while I’m in this play, I pray before I step on the stage that the Lord will make every movement of my face to be a true reflection of him,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson has played Jesus for 15 years. He says it takes a lot of sacrifices to play the part right.

“I just finished a three-day fast where I just had liquids only. It’s what I have to do to get my body in shape and ready for the play and it pales in comparison to the 40 days fast the Lord had,” said Ferguson.

For more information on the musical, head to lanierbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

19-year-old freshman LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson has already cemented herself as a legend in...
LSU freshman Flau’Jae Johnson may be getting an off-court assist from Lil Wayne
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, April 5
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, April 5
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and local non-profit organization, Volunteer Ascension,...
APSO, Volunteer Ascension team up to collect supplies for Miss. tornado victims
Raising Cane's
LSU women’s basketball team to celebrate historic win at Raising Cane’s