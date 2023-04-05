Lanier Baptist Church holds special Easter play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lanier Baptist Church will put on their annual Easter musical, “His Amazing Love.” This is the church’s 20th year showing the musical.

The church will have three showings from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 9. Each show will be at 6:30 pm.

The play follows the life of Jesus from birth to his resurrection. It will also highlight some of Jesus’ most iconic moments. Over 100 people help put on the show.

Joseph Ferguson, the co-director for the musical, plays Jesus in the show.

“It’s a joy, honor, privilege, you know. You are never good enough to play the part of Jesus. As Christians, we always pray that we will be a reflection of Jesus. And so while I’m in this play, I pray before I step on the stage that the Lord will make every movement of my face to be a true reflection of him,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson has played Jesus for 15 years. He says it takes a lot of sacrifices to play the part right.

“I just finished a three-day fast where I just had liquids only. It’s what I have to do to get my body in shape and ready for the play and it pales in comparison to the 40 days fast the Lord had,” said Ferguson.

For more information on the musical, head to lanierbr.com.

