JACQUES TALK: Joe Schwartz

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is the talk of the country after winning the National Championship, so we caught up with a member of the coaching staff.

Joe Schwartz just completed his second year with the LSU Women’s Basketball program where he serves as the assistant director for basketball operations.

In his role with the Tigers, Schwartz creates graphic design content related to recruiting efforts. In addition, he organizes the Dream Team, the practice squad assists the LSU Women’s Basketball team in preparation for competition. He also assists in all on-campus recruiting matters, video coordination, and basketball camps and he will help track stats and analytics.

Before being hired as a member of the LSU Women’s Basketball staff, Schwartz coached at Vanguard College Preparatory School where he was the interim head coach and later assistant coach for the varsity squad. He also served as the head coach for the JV and Middle School teams at Vanguard.

Prior to his return to sports on a full-time basis, Schwartz secured his real estate license and was actively involved in sales, leasing and appraisal assistance at Harrell Realty in Waco.

In 2019, as a service associate with the New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints, Schwartz assisted with gameday promotions, daily internal operations and provided account management for season ticket holders.

