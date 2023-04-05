HAPPENING NOW: Call the phone bank, buy tickets for Driving the Future Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 13th Annual Driving the Future Campaign with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is underway right now, and on Wednesday, April 5, you’re going to get the chance to call in and buy your $50 raffle ticket which gives you a chance to win one of five brand new Lexus vehicles.

April 5 is also the last day to enter in for the Early Bird $5,000 cash prize. The cashing drawing will be April 19.

The Phone Bank is open at WAFB, and the phone number to call is 225-215-0050. You can also buy tickets online at ololchildrens.org/drive or call 855-295-KIDS (5437).

The raffle drawing is happening May 24 live on WAFB at 5 p.m.

Driving the Future has raised over $11.8 million dollars for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in the last 12 years. The raffle has given away 60 vehicles to 60 winners. Now that the hospital is built, they are focusing on expanding the services provided inside.

