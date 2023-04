BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fuel spill caused a road closure in Baton Rouge Wednesday, April 5.

According to the St. George Fire Department, Bluebonnet Blvd. southbound is closed between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive.

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

