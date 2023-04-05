Former Dunham star Jordan Wright returning home to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Dunham star and Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright announced that he is returning home to attend LSU for his final year of eligibility according to his Twitter.

Wright is a 1,000-point scorer at Vanderbilt and during his time in Nashville, he started 73 games averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three.

The 6-foot-6 guard was a two-time state champion and a four year starter with Dunham.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.