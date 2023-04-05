Facebook
Former Dunham star Jordan Wright returning home to LSU

Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright (4) drives past Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during...
Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright (4) drives past Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 68-60.(Wade Payne | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Dunham star and Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright announced that he is returning home to attend LSU for his final year of eligibility according to his Twitter.

Wright is a 1,000-point scorer at Vanderbilt and during his time in Nashville, he started 73 games averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three.

The 6-foot-6 guard was a two-time state champion and a four year starter with Dunham.

