Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A former Iowa deputy is charged with killing his own K-9.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said he found Bear dead in the truck about 22 hours later.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said Wingate had been placed on leave two days before the dog’s death, KCRG reported. He did not say why.

Wingate resigned after Bear’s death. Officials have not clarified a cause of death.

He turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.

Wingate had worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

