Edith Walker selected as new Ascension Parish Superintendent

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board unanimously voted to extend an offer to Edith Walker to become the new Superintendent on Tuesday, April 4.

The decision followed interviews of Walker and Ernest “Buddy” Reed, Jr. Walker’s appointment as superintendent is pending contract approval, which is expected at the next school board meeting on April 18, 2023.

“Dr. Walker has a proven track record with 21 years as an effective leader in our school system,” said Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. “I am excited to see the vision she will bring to our district as the superintendent.”

“Everywhere I have been asked to go and lead, we’ve seen change and improvement. This is not a district that needs to be reformed. This is a district where we can expand the things we are currently doing in order to have a positive impact on our students,” said Walker. “Before you stands someone who knows our schools, who knows our principals, who knows our teachers, and who understands our students; and that is why I will be an effective superintendent.”

Walker is the Chief Instructional Director for Ascension Public Schools, a position she has held since 2020. She leads the district’s Instructional Team which oversees Pre-K through 12 education.

During her public interview, Walker spoke about the importance of community relations, teacher recruitment and retention, and a long-term vision for the district. “Forming relationships takes three things: communication, setting a vision, and actions with integrity,” said Walker. “You have to communicate with those who serve our district, you have to agree on a joint vision for our students, and there must be follow through. If I say it, I am going to do it.”

