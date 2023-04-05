EBRSO arrests man believed to have supplied drugs to victim of deadly overdose

The following is a news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the past month, EBRSO Narcotics have investigated Reginald Banks after Banks was identified as the possible source of supply for a fatal overdose in December of 2022 which was investigated by BRPD Homicide. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Banks (captured on audio and video). Agents also identified two locations utilized by Banks. Banks’ residence: 7326 Bessie Dr. (Livingston Parish) and Banks’ sister’s house: 4436 Lorraine St. (Baton Rouge). Search warrants were obtained for both locations.

On April 4, 2023, ERBSO Narcotics Agents, with assistance from EBRSO K-9, took Banks into custody and then with the assistance of LPSO and EBRSO Intelligence executed both search warrants. The following was a result:

Seized

7.5 ounces of Fentanyl (approx. 2,100 lethal doses)

Beretta .22 caliber handgun

hydraulic press (used to process fentanyl/heroin)

digital scale

Reginald Banks (dob 10-28-92)

Distribution of Sch. II (Fentanyl)/(1 count in EBR and 2 in Ascension Parish)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Operation of a Clandestine Lab

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Michelle Banks (dob 1/6/74)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

Operation of a Clandestine Lab

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Assisting Divisions in the Investigation

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Intelligence

CBP/HSI Air support

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics

BRPD Homicide

