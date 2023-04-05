Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO arrests man believed to have supplied drugs to victim of deadly overdose

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they seized about 2,000 lethal...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they seized about 2,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, a handgun, a hydraulic press, and a digital scale during a drug bust.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the past month, EBRSO Narcotics have investigated Reginald Banks after Banks was identified as the possible source of supply for a fatal overdose in December of 2022 which was investigated by BRPD Homicide. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Banks (captured on audio and video). Agents also identified two locations utilized by Banks. Banks’ residence: 7326 Bessie Dr. (Livingston Parish) and Banks’ sister’s house: 4436 Lorraine St. (Baton Rouge). Search warrants were obtained for both locations.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they seized about 2,000 lethal...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they seized about 2,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, a handgun, a hydraulic press, and a digital scale during a drug bust.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

On April 4, 2023, ERBSO Narcotics Agents, with assistance from EBRSO K-9, took Banks into custody and then with the assistance of LPSO and EBRSO Intelligence executed both search warrants. The following was a result:

Seized

  • 7.5 ounces of Fentanyl (approx. 2,100 lethal doses)
  • Beretta .22 caliber handgun
  • hydraulic press (used to process fentanyl/heroin)
  • digital scale

Reginald Banks (dob 10-28-92)

  • Distribution of Sch. II (Fentanyl)/(1 count in EBR and 2 in Ascension Parish)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • Operation of a Clandestine Lab
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Michelle Banks (dob 1/6/74)

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • Operation of a Clandestine Lab
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Assisting Divisions in the Investigation

  • EBRSO K-9
  • EBRSO Intelligence
  • CBP/HSI Air support
  • Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics
  • BRPD Homicide

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Nine arrested related to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish
This is the church’s 20th year showing the musical.
Lanier Baptist Church holds special Easter play
19-year-old freshman LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson has already cemented herself as a legend in...
LSU freshman Flau’Jae Johnson may be getting an off-court assist from Lil Wayne
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, April 5
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, April 5