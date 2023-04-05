Another record high likely today with rain to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday delivered one of our earliest 90-degree days on record in Baton Rouge and we could see another today. I’ve got highs topping out right around 90 degrees this afternoon, which would easily surpass the previous record of 87 degrees last set in 1982.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5

Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, with breezy conditions remaining in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5

While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, weather should cooperate for this evening’s National Championship parade on the LSU campus.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5

Rainy Pattern Ahead

A cold front will move into our area late tonight and early Thursday before stalling somewhere near our coast. That boundary combined with passing disturbances will lead to several rounds of showers and t-storms from Thursday into Saturday. Daily rain chances will run 70%-80% and rains will be possible at just about any point in the day. The front sinking to our south should result in somewhat cooler temperatures, with highs topping out in the low 80s on Thursday, and mid 70s into the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low-end severe weather threat near and west of Baton Rouge late today into early Thursday, but I think that threat is minimal. The main concern over the next few days will be the potential for locally heavy rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5

The Weather Prediction Center currently shows totals averaging 1.5″-3.0″ acorss our area, with higher totals just to our north in central and north Louisiana. However, we’ll need to keep an eye on things and make sure some of that heavier rain doesn’t sneak into our region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Rains look to diminish by late Saturday, with a mainly dry Easter Sunday expected. I’m not quite ready to pull the trigger on going with a rain-free Easter, but rain chances look to run 20% or less. Sunday temperatures will start out in the low 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up again next week, approaching 90 degrees by late in the week. The extended outlook does point toward a return of a drier pattern for most of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 5

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.