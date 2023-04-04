Facebook
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Fairfields Avenue

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
By WAFB Staff and Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPDATE

Information provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department:

Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of ANTONIO JOHNSON, 23 that occurred yesterday evening around 7:29pm in the 2000 block of Harelson St. Johnson died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off Fairfields Avenue on Monday, April 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Harelson Street, just blocks away from N. Foster Drive and Choctaw Drive.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP with any information.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

