Record highs possible before rainy pattern settles in later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy and warm weather continues today, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Today’s record in Baton Rouge is 87 degrees, last set in 2017, and that record appears to very much be in jeopardy. Healthy southerly winds will at least take some sting out of the warmth, generally running 15-20 mph for much of the day, with gusts into the 30s possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 4 (WAFB)

While things will stay quiet locally, another significant severe weather outbreak is possible from parts of the Mississippi Valley into the Midwest. Two separate areas are highlighted under 4/5 (moderate) risks of severe weather. A few intense tornadoes are possible in these areas, along with large hail and damaging winds.

Another Record Possible on Wednesday

Warm temperatures will continue to be our main headline on Wednesday, with highs again reaching the upper 80s. The record stands at 87 degrees and I’ve got 89 degrees in the forecast. One change is that a few showers and t-storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainy Pattern Late This Week

A cold front will approach the area from late Wednesday into Thursday, with the biggest remaining question centering around its stopping point. It appears likely to stall near or just south of the area, leading to several rounds of showers and t-storms from Thursday into Saturday.

The severe weather threat appears to be pretty low, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows rainfall averaging 1.0″-2.5″ across our area through the weekend, with locally higher amounts possible.

Trending Drier by Easter Sunday?

There are still some lingering uncertainties on when rains will come to an end, but it does appear as though we should start to trend drier by Easter Sunday. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out, but it looks as though any heavier rain should end on Saturday. Otherwise, look for a mild Easter Sunday, with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

