Peter Cottontail’s Easter Cupcakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The only thing more exciting than dying Easter eggs during the holiday season is baking a batch of simple and delicious cupcakes. I love icing them with pastel colors then topping the cupcakes with miniature eggs, peeps and chocolate rabbits.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 12 Large Cupcakes

Ingredients:

½ cup softened butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsps vanilla extract

1½ cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

⅔ cup milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease muffin tins or insert a decorative paper cup into the tin and set aside. Using an electric mixer, combine softened butter and sugar and mix until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition, then blend in vanilla. In a large mixing bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to butter mixture, incorporating well. Add milk and continue to mix until well blended. Divide cupcake batter evenly into the muffin cups and bake 18–24 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly. Frost muffin tops with your favorite homemade or store-bought icing and decorate with colorful Easter candy and chocolates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.