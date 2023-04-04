Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Peter Cottontail’s Easter Cupcakes

The only thing more exciting than dying Easter eggs during the holiday season is baking a batch of simple and delicious cupcakes.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The only thing more exciting than dying Easter eggs during the holiday season is baking a batch of simple and delicious cupcakes. I love icing them with pastel colors then topping the cupcakes with miniature eggs, peeps and chocolate rabbits.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 12 Large Cupcakes

Ingredients:

½ cup softened butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsps vanilla extract

1½ cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

⅔ cup milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease muffin tins or insert a decorative paper cup into the tin and set aside. Using an electric mixer, combine softened butter and sugar and mix until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition, then blend in vanilla. In a large mixing bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to butter mixture, incorporating well. Add milk and continue to mix until well blended. Divide cupcake batter evenly into the muffin cups and bake 18–24 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool thoroughly. Frost muffin tops with your favorite homemade or store-bought icing and decorate with colorful Easter candy and chocolates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Peter Cottontail’s Easter Cupcakes (April 4, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Cacciatore Creole Over Egg Noodles (March 30, 2023).
Cacciatore Creole Over Egg Noodles
Stirrin' It Up: Cacciatore Creole Over Egg Noodles (March 30, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Crawfish-Stuffed Pasta Shells with Sauce Cardinale (March 28, 2023).
Crawfish-Stuffed Pasta Shells with Sauce Cardinale