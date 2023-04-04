Facebook
Pair accused of stealing $5K worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shops

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people accused of stealing.

Authorities stated on Tuesday, March 28, a woman and a man entered Bass Pro Shops and tried to leave without paying for about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on their identities, you are asked to contact Detective Baronich at 225-665-5106, ext. 224.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

