Pair accused of stealing $5K worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shops

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people accused of stealing.

Authorities stated on Tuesday, March 28, a woman and a man entered Bass Pro Shops and tried to leave without paying for about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people accused of stealing. (Denham Springs Police Department)

If you have any information on their identities, you are asked to contact Detective Baronich at 225-665-5106, ext. 224.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.