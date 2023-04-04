Facebook
NEWSLINE 9: Pothole problems plague condo community

The residents said the pesky potholes are taking a toll on cars and wallets.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People living in the Concord Condominiums said they are having to deal with what seems like an endless stretch of potholes.

“Like, I had four tires replaced in one day. Like I said, the next day, my tire shouldn’t have blew out,” said Gloria Lamelle.

The frustrated neighbors say they are fighting for a fix, so they made signs hoping to get the attention of the front office and the board. Some neighbors said it is the worst they have ever seen it.

Ted Baldwin, the office manager, said he started working on fixing the parking lot a year and a half ago and that the plans are on the community’s website. He explained money is why it has taken so long.

“Do you know what it costs to put down just basic repairs? Like, we’re talking $120,000 is our lowest quote,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said those plans hit a bump because of funding, but he is in negotiations with a contractor and the work will start soon.

