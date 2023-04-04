LSU professor designs lithium-ion battery alternative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU professor has designed a potential alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

According to LSU, Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor Ying Wang is using a grant from the Louisiana Board of Regents to design a non-metal rechargeable battery. The hope is that the battery could one day replace lithium-ion batteries.

“Lithium-ion batteries have good performance but several serious issues,” Wang said. “It’s not sustainable and is very expensive, and the U.S. does not have deep reserves for lithium. Also, if you are extracting lithium from mines, you are using a tremendous amount of water, which has a severe impact on the environment.”

Wang’s lithium-ion battery alternative has a water-based electrolyte that is safer than the electrolyte in a lithium-ion battery. The professor said the organic electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries could be flammable.

Wang is also talking with NASA about potentially launching her battery into space. She said lithium-ion rechargeable batteries have commonly been used in space systems. However, Wang said the lithium-ion batteries’ safety issues have caused concerns.

According to LSU, Wang’s battery will be tested under extreme conditions required by NASA.

“This study is expected not only to open a new direction of research on non-metal batteries but will also enhance NASA research and technology while contributing to the overall research infrastructure, science and technology capabilities, diversity in higher education, and economic development of Louisiana,” Wang said.

