How you can participate in Passion Week 2023
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passion Week 2023 is bringing a series of events to the Capital City to combat violence.
Monday, April 3rd
Passion to Serve (Community Outreach)
Tuesday, April 4th
Passion to Live (Town Hall in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday)
Thursday, April 6th
Passion to Change (Youth Culture Shift Stop The Violence Convert)
Saturday, April 8th
Passion to Give (Homeless Outreach)
Sunday, April 9th
Passion to Redeem (Fellowship with the Community)
To participate in Passion Week:
1. Text PASSION23 to (225) 250-1970 for all events
2. Text CONCERT23 to (225) 250- 1970 to attend FREE CONCERT
