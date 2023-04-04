Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

How you can participate in Passion Week 2023

Passion Week 2023 is bringing a series of events to the Capital City to combat violence.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passion Week 2023 is bringing a series of events to the Capital City to combat violence.

Monday, April 3rd

Passion to Serve (Community Outreach)

Tuesday, April 4th

Passion to Live (Town Hall in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday)

Thursday, April 6th

Passion to Change (Youth Culture Shift Stop The Violence Convert)

Saturday, April 8th

Passion to Give (Homeless Outreach)

Sunday, April 9th

Passion to Redeem (Fellowship with the Community)

To participate in Passion Week:

1. Text PASSION23 to (225) 250-1970 for all events

2. Text CONCERT23 to (225) 250- 1970 to attend FREE CONCERT

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Passion Week 2023
Passion Week 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 4
Record highs possible before rainy pattern settles in later this week
1 killed in shooting Monday night
1 killed in shooting Monday night
BRCC hosting career fair for Tech Ed and STEM Instructors
BRCC hosting career fair for Tech Ed and STEM Instructors