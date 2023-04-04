How you can participate in Passion Week 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passion Week 2023 is bringing a series of events to the Capital City to combat violence.

Monday, April 3rd

Passion to Serve (Community Outreach)

Tuesday, April 4th

Passion to Live (Town Hall in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday)

Thursday, April 6th

Passion to Change (Youth Culture Shift Stop The Violence Convert)

Saturday, April 8th

Passion to Give (Homeless Outreach)

Sunday, April 9th

Passion to Redeem (Fellowship with the Community)

To participate in Passion Week:

1. Text PASSION23 to (225) 250-1970 for all events

2. Text CONCERT23 to (225) 250- 1970 to attend FREE CONCERT

