Hometown hero: Tickfaw girls basketball team uses Mulkey’s story as motivation

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - An all-star on and off the court, Kim Mulkey started her basketball career at a middle school in Tickfaw.

Before she was a star point guard at Louisiana Tech, and before she took home state titles at Hammond High, Mulkey played on the court of Nesom Middle School.

After watching Mulkey coach LSU’s Lady Tigers to a national championship victory over Iowa on Sunday, the young players at the Tickfaw school said they are feeling motivated.

“It helps me know that I can push myself to get that far, because she was here, and she got that far too,” said seventh-grade player Ja’Nyla Drennan.

From the wooden bleachers to the echoes of bouncing basketballs, there’s history in Mulkey’s old school gym.

“It’s pretty empowering to know that someone has come from this school and has made it that far,” said eighth-grader Anah Davis. “It helps us know that we can also make it like her.”

Principal Dr. Samantha Austin said she is proud of the Mulkey relics arranged in the school’s trophy case.

“She has really put a positive light on not just the village of Tickfaw, but our school system, and also the parish,” Austin said.

Mulkey’s flashy wardrobe exudes a personality not ordinarily seen in the village.

“Her bold personality really just helps her be who she is, especially on the court, too,” Davis said. “I just like that about her, because she just doesn’t let anyone change who she wants to be.”

It’s a lesson in self-confidence that this year’s Nesom Memorial girls basketball team will be carrying beyond the halls, just like Mulkey.

“We definitely feel that our students are really looking forward more to go in a college now,” Austin said. “Especially our girls are wanting to be more in the light of sports and having a college life.”

