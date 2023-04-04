First Lady wants Iowa Hawkeyes to join LSU Tigers in celebration at the White House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First Lady Jill Biden is making headlines, after saying she wanted the Iowa Women’s Basketball team to be invited to the White House alongside the LSU Women’s Basketball team, even after the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes in the National Championship game Sunday night, 102-85.
The First Lady make the remarks during a news conference with Colorado Governor Jared Polis.
“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” Dr. Biden said.
LSU’s All-American Angel Reese took to Twitter, calling it ‘A JOKE.’
Congressman Troy Carter released the following statement on Iowa possibly being invited to the White House along with LSU:
