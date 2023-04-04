Facebook
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge doctor has been sentenced after evidence at trial revealed he wrote “medically unnecessary” prescriptions for large amounts of opioids, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Randy J. Lamartiniere, 64, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Authorities said he was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

RELATED: Baton Rouge doctor arrested, accused of prescribing drugs while under suspension

Lamartiniere was convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician, authorities said.

“This prosecution and the lengthy prison sentence imposed today should serve as a reminder of the Department of Justice’s firm commitment to fighting opioid diversion and a warning to those who would traffic and illegally dispense dangerous opioids in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. “The investigation and federal criminal prosecution have taken several years, but our commitment to this cause has never wavered. I want to thank the great work and dedication of all of the law enforcement agents and investigators who contributed to this successful prosecution and the prosecutors in this office whose work helped lead to today’s result.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Lamartiniere that at the end of his “doctor’s visits,” he would typically issue prescriptions for Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone. Lamartiniere’s fee typically ranged from $100 to $300 per visit, and he did not accept any form of health insurance for the visits, authorities said.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, as we should be,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. “The same applies to doctors and other medical professionals. Lamartiniere betrayed the trust of his patients, and he abused his authority. His arrest and conviction are continued steps to fight the war on drugs.”

