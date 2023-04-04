Facebook
DeQuincy woman accused of throwing a knife and striking two elderly victims

Elizabeth D. Hext, 37, DeQuincy
Elizabeth D. Hext, 37, DeQuincy
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy woman has been arrested after being accused of striking multiple people as well as throwing knives at one victim, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a domestic disturbance call that involved a suspect with a dangerous weapon around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

DeQuincy police officers arrived at the residence first and detained Elizabeth D. Hext, 37. Deputies arrived shortly after and found that Hext had struck a juvenile victim, two elderly individuals, as well as another man in the home who she allegedly threw a knife at. Deputies say they say physical injuries on all of the victims that were consistent with their statements

During their investigation, deputies say Hext continued to physically resist the DeQuincy police officers as well as deputies causing minor injuries.

Hext was arrested and transported to a hospital where she would receive medical clearance to be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Hext was booked on the following charges:

  • Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon
  • Domestic abuse
  • Aggravated battery
  • Battery of the infirm
  • Resisting a police officer with violence (3 charges)

Hext is currently being held without bond for the domestic abuse charges and a $20,000 bond for the remaining charges, set by Judge Robert Wyatt.

