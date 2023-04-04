Baton Rouge Fire Department receives new protective vests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department received five new protective vests on the morning of Tuesday, April 4.

The vests specifically went to the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s Investigation Division.

The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, or CALIF, provided the new Angel Army vests.

CALIF was formed following the tragic 2016 police ambush shooting that claimed the lives of EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola, BRPD Officer Matt Gerald, and BRPD Corporal Montreal Jackson. Since CALIF’s formation, the group has had the goal of providing rifle protection and other safety equipment to Baton Rouge area law enforcement.

