Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge Fire Department receives new protective vests

BRFD gets protective vests
BRFD gets protective vests(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department received five new protective vests on the morning of Tuesday, April 4.

The vests specifically went to the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s Investigation Division.

The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, or CALIF, provided the new Angel Army vests.

BRFD gets protective vests
BRFD gets protective vests(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

CALIF was formed following the tragic 2016 police ambush shooting that claimed the lives of EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola, BRPD Officer Matt Gerald, and BRPD Corporal Montreal Jackson. Since CALIF’s formation, the group has had the goal of providing rifle protection and other safety equipment to Baton Rouge area law enforcement.

CALIF does often ask for donations. Click here for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year
Record Highs This Week
Record heat replaced with rain by the end of the week
One killed in shooting on Harelson Street.
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Fairfields Avenue