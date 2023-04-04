9 people arrested in connection with 7 arson cases, authorities say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Nine people have been arrested in connection with seven arson cases, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities said the arsons happened between August of 2022 and January of 2023 and include house fires, a business fire, and a vehicle fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hammond Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau worked together to make the arrests.

“This is exceptional work that I am very proud of,” said Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “I want to thank the Hammond Fire Department for its commitment to the community’s safety.”

Two of the house fires involved the same suspects believed to be connected with an insurance fraud operation, authorities said. They added the insurance fraud operation involved several additional fires in Louisiana and out of the state.

Another case involved a fire at the Hammond Walmart on Christmas Eve, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Authorities said the suspect in the case was quickly identified and arrested.

RELATED: Man faces arson, attempted murder charges after Walmart fire on Christmas Eve

“I want this success story to remind all Louisiana fire departments and districts that the SFM is here to help them show potential criminals that there is not only no tolerance for arson, but that there is a strong team at the ready that is very successful in cracking down on those that commit arson crimes, Wallis said.

The public can provide tips on a case by calling the number 1-844-954-1221 or through the Louisiana State Fire Marshal website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.