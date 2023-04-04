1 killed in shooting off Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off Fairfields Avenue on Monday, April 4 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials state that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Harleson Street.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

