1 killed in shooting off Fairfields Avenue
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off Fairfields Avenue on Monday, April 4 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officials state that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Harleson Street.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.
