Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed in shooting off Fairfields Avenue

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off Fairfields Avenue on Monday, April 4 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials state that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Harleson Street.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU Women’s championship season brings new fans to the game
Experts said there are important things that high school graduates should know before heading...
SMART LIVING: What kids should know before starting college
Thousands of LSU fans made their way into the PMAC on Monday, April 3, to welcome home their...
Students celebrate National Championship win
Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch...
LSU women’s championship season brings new fans to the game