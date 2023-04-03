Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: New treatment to quit vaping

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape.
According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape.(MGN)
By Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape -- using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.

Michael Werner was a college student when he started vaping almost every hour. Werner found himself quickly addicted to the nicotine but hated how vaping made him feel.

“It makes it hard to really fully be in the moment unless you’re using your device in that moment,” Werner says.

Nancy Rigotti, MD is the Director of the Tobacco Research and Treatment Unit at Mass. General Hospital. After years of tobacco use being on the decline, one in 10 young adults aged 18 to 24 now vape.

Dr. Rigotti mentions, “Some of them are able to quit, but a lot of them are having trouble.”

She and her colleagues use text messaging, behavioral counseling, and medications to help young adults who want to quit nicotine. Now, they are testing a medicine called Cytisinicline made from a plant by the same name.

“The drug itself is very similar to one of our smoking cessation medicines that’s called Varenicline or Chantix. So, it has a similar effect, but it has fewer side effects, is what we’re seeing,” Dr. Rigotti explains.

Cytisinicline is thought to block the rush from nicotine and reduce withdrawal symptoms.

Michael Werner finally quit by weaning himself from his vape. He works now as a clinical research coordinator helping others kick the nicotine habit.

Werner says, “I’ve spoken with a lot of folks who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol, and they will tell me time and time again, this is the hardest drug to quit.”

Researchers are hoping after clinical trials, they’ll have one more option for vapers trying to quit.

Dr. Rigotti says Cytisinicline has been tested in cigarette smokers, and a series of trials show it is effective in helping quit nicotine. For that reason, she says the drug may be closer to FDA approval for cigarette cessation than vape cessation. She says the side effects include some nausea, headache, and vivid dreams, but most people who have taken it have tolerated it. Dr. Rigotti says the drug has been available in eastern Europe for years for smoking cessation, but not in the U.S.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Proton therapy treats ocular cancer
Medline cut the ribbon of a $72 million warehouse Thursday (March 30), the largest medical...
La.’s largest medical distribution facility now open for business
YOUR HEALTH: Better back surgery with machine vision technology
Doctors express concern about Colorectal Cancer deaths in Louisiana at State Capitol, urge...
‘These numbers are alarming:’ Doctors express concern about Colorectal Cancer deaths in La., urge early detection