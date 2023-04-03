Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker to meet with Saints ahead of NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will meet with the Saints.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the draft hopeful is flying in for a meeting with New Orleans Monday (April 3).

#Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is flying today for a visit to the #Saints tomorrow, source said. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive. New Orleans picks 29th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Hooker suffered an ACL tear in 2023 but is expected to make a full recovery this upcoming season.

The Saints are set at quarterback with free agent signing Derek Carr and Jameis Winston returning on a one-year deal to be a backup, but drafting a high-profile name at No. 29 in the first round if he’s available gives the Saints an opportunity to take a flier on a future project to learn under Carr, age 32. Hooker, who’s 25 years old, could land himself a rookie deal with a 5th-year team option.

The Saints still have needs to fill on the defensive line but after recent free-agent signings, they may feel confident that they can still find depth in the third or fourth round. The team has recently met with Florida All-Amerian offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, a Greensburg native, who is expected to be taken late in the first round or early second.

RELATED COVERAGE

Saints hold meeting with former St. Helena standout O’Cyrus Torrence

After Further Review: Five takes on Saints offseason

Player health, depth keys to Saints’ success this upcoming season

Saints sign safety Johnathan Abram; re-sign defensive tackle Malcolm Roach

Saints sign DTs Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, reports say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.