Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker to meet with Saints ahead of NFL Draft

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker(James Boofer)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will meet with the Saints.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the draft hopeful is flying in for a meeting with New Orleans Monday (April 3).

Hooker suffered an ACL tear in 2023 but is expected to make a full recovery this upcoming season.

The Saints are set at quarterback with free agent signing Derek Carr and Jameis Winston returning on a one-year deal to be a backup, but drafting a high-profile name at No. 29 in the first round if he’s available gives the Saints an opportunity to take a flier on a future project to learn under Carr, age 32. Hooker, who’s 25 years old, could land himself a rookie deal with a 5th-year team option.

The Saints still have needs to fill on the defensive line but after recent free-agent signings, they may feel confident that they can still find depth in the third or fourth round. The team has recently met with Florida All-Amerian offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, a Greensburg native, who is expected to be taken late in the first round or early second.

RELATED COVERAGE

Saints hold meeting with former St. Helena standout O’Cyrus Torrence

After Further Review: Five takes on Saints offseason

Player health, depth keys to Saints’ success this upcoming season

Saints sign safety Johnathan Abram; re-sign defensive tackle Malcolm Roach

Saints sign DTs Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, reports say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
Saints hold meeting with former St. Helena standout O’Cyrus Torrence
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game...
Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams