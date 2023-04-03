IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some Iberville Parish residents may experience discolored water the week of Monday, April 3.

Officials said the issue will impact customers in the Intracoastal Water System. Below is a map of impacted customers.

Map of impacted customers (Iberville Parish Council)

The discolored water is a result of the Pointe Pleasant water taker being taken offline. Officials said the water tower needs cleaning and yearly maintenance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.