Some Iberville Parish residents may experience discolored water

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some Iberville Parish residents may experience discolored water the week of Monday, April 3.

Officials said the issue will impact customers in the Intracoastal Water System. Below is a map of impacted customers.

Map of impacted customers
Map of impacted customers(Iberville Parish Council)

The discolored water is a result of the Pointe Pleasant water taker being taken offline. Officials said the water tower needs cleaning and yearly maintenance.

