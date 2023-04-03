Return for Good Second Chance Job Fair set for Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 5.

The Return for Good Second Chance Job Fair will be a place for employers and potential employees to connect.

It’s happening at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon.

The La. Dept. of Corrections works with soon-to-be-released inmates who may have the skill set to fill employment vacancies.

1 in 3 American adults has a criminal record, which limits their access to education, jobs, housing, and other things they need to reach that potential.

DOC works with individuals who have been trained and hold credentials and certifications in auto mechanics, HVAC repair, welding, construction trades, plumbing, computer and office technology, etc.

Officials report inmates go to prison without a high school education but leave with a HiSET diploma or even a college degree and an industry-based certification.

