Record highs possible early in the week, followed by a rainy end to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers and t-storms that impacted the area overnight will exit quickly this morning. Not only will the rains exit, but skies will also become mostly sunny into the afternoon, allowing our highs to climb into the upper 80s. Breezy conditions can also be expected, with south-southwest winds running 10-20 mph through much of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 3 (WAFB)

More Record Highs Likely to Fall

We will come very close to a record high today and there’s a good chance that records will be tied or fall on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s record is the one most likely to fall, with my forecast calling for a rather warm 90° in Baton Rouge, and the current record standing at 87°.

Dry weather is expected locally on Tuesday, but areas hit hard by severe weather last Friday are once again under the gun tomorrow. A broad area from the Mid-Mississippi Valley is highlighted for potential severe weather, including another 4/5 (moderate) risk for parts of Iowa and Illinois.

Rainy Pattern Later in the Week

A cold front will move into the area late this week and then meander nearby for several days, leading to a rather wet stretch. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible as soon as Wednesday afternoon, with off-and-on rains expected from Thursday through at least Saturday. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows totals averaging 1″-4″ across our area, with generally lower totals south of I-10 and higher totals as you go farther north.

Some questions remain as to whether scattered rains will linger into Easter Sunday or whether we’ll start to dry out. For now, I’ve got Sunday’s rain chances around 40%, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

