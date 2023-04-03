Oscar Lozada sentenced after being found guilty of murdering wife

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities said the man found guilty of killing his school-teacher wife and then fleeing the country with their daughter was sentenced Monday, April 3.

Oscar Lozada was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for his second-degree murder charge, according to authorities. They added he was also sentenced to 30 years in jail for his obstruction of justice charge.

Lozada was found guilty on Friday, Feb. 10, following a jury trial.

Investigators said Sylviane Finck, Lozada’s wife, was murdered back in 2011. An affidavit stated that Lozada murdered Fink by use of force and disposed of her body in an unknown location.

A warrant said detectives searched Lozada’s home and found suspected blood in at least nine different areas of the garage. The warrant said the blood was tested at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and was found to be that of Sylviane Finck.

