Man sentenced for distributing child porn, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced after being convicted of distributing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said James Martin, 51, of Beckville, Texas, was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison. He’ll need to serve five years of supervised release after being released from prison, must complete sex offender treatment, and has been ordered to pay $248,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Authorities added that Martin is also being required to register as a sex offender.

Martin used a smartphone to distribute files of child pornography to an undercover agent in Louisiana throughout July and August of 2022, authorities said. They added that Martin knew the files contained images of minors that were under the age of 18.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the child pornography files included a video link to a cloud storage application. The link contained about 245 videos and 108 images of child pornography, authorities said.

Authorities said that during Martin’s conversations with the undercover agent, he described a scheme to sell child pornography online. Martin bragged about his ability to sell child pornography online for a profit and to use encryption software to avoid being discovered by law enforcement, authorities added.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

