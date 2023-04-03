Man arrested following shooting during gathering at park, deputies say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested following a shooting during a gathering at a community park.

Warren Varrett III, 24, of Napoleonville, turned himself into detectives on Sunday, April 2, deputies said. They added he’s charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities,

The shooting happened on Saturday, April 1, during a heavily attended event at a community park off LA 70 and Daggs Street in Paincourtville, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One person was seriously injured during the shooting and was taken to a hospital, deputies said.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said bond has been set at $350,000 for Verrett.

