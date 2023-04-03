LSU women’s championship season brings new fans to the game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

Last night there was no debate, many of you were watching the lady tigers bring home the natty.

“All my friends and I got together and had a watch party to just watch the game because we were all excited, because it’s women’s basketball and not a lot of times you hear about women’s championships at LSU,” said one female student.

“I mean, I tried to make every single game that I could because just watching that good of basketball is entertaining and it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman as long as they’re playing that well together the game is gonna be fun to watch,” said a male student.

Fans said when it comes to the lady tigers and the legend herself, Kim Mulkey, the future will never be the same now that history has been made.

“Women’s sports are really cool and what these girls are doing is really cool because it’s so amazing and women can be that impressive too a lot of times,” added the female student.

“I think it’s great, I think it brings a lot of attention to women’s basketball and I mean this team is just awesome, they connect really well, and it was really fun watching them throughout this season,” said another.

“I send a message to my friend in China because I’m just so proud of being an LSU fan. 102 Points, nobody can make it, they gave us only 6% to be the winner and we won,” said one fan.

Even foot traffic in local sports apparel stores is seeing more of you come in.

“I mean there have been a lot of kids. I think the women’s basketball in particular is kind of a more family friendly type of environment. A lot of families and younger kids, we’ve really only seen that with gymnastics,” said Patrick Wilkerson with Bengal and Bandits.

According to ESPN, it was the most viewed women’s national championship ever with 9.9 million views. Making it the most viewed college event ever on ESPN Plus.

