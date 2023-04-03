Facebook
LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reactys during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reactys during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the details of a parade and celebration for the National Championship Lady Tigers.

RELATED: LSU fans welcome home the champs

According to the university, the parade and a celebration will take place Wednesday, April 5. The university said the parade will be at 6:30 p.m., while the celebration at the PMAC will get underway at 7 p.m.

Additional details about the parade route have not yet been released.

The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday, April 2, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

RELATED: Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship

