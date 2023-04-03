Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Record-breaking views in historic National Championship game between LSU and Iowa

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game between No. 3 seed LSU and No. 2 Iowa was the most watched game on record according to ESPN PR.

There was a record-breaking 9.9 million viewers who watched as the Tigers captured their first National Championship in school history.

Not only did the game generate the most viewers in history LSU also set the championship game record for most points scored with 102.

LSU’s Angel Reese was named the 2023 Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming

Latest News

Thousands of LSU fans made their way into the PMAC on Monday, April 3, to welcome home their...
LSU fans welcome home the champs
Thousands of LSU fans made their way into the PMAC on Monday, April 3, to welcome home their...
Students celebrate National Championship win
Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch...
LSU women’s championship season brings new fans to the game
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details