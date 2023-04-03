Fire reported at chemical refinery in St. Rose

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fire broke out at a chemical refinery in St. Rose on Monday (April 3), according to officials.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness first reported the fire around 2:25 p.m. at the IMTT Refinery on River Road.

Officials say the fire involved a single, empty vessel. Crews are working to extinguish the fire at this time.

A spokesperson for the OHSEP says there are no concerns about environmental damage and no need for evacuations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.