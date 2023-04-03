Facebook
EBRPSS employees to receive $16K from unclaimed property program

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be receiving $16,000 from the Louisiana Unclaimed Property program. The program, led by state Treasurer John Schroder, has over $1 billion in unclaimed money belonging to Louisiana residents.

The EBRPSS Human Resources Department has been working with the state Department of Treasury to search for unclaimed property on behalf of its employees. The program titled “The Great Employee Give Back of 2023″ revealed 86 employees had unclaimed property totaling $16,000. As a way to engage the employees, the Human Resources Department conducted a survey to check their status with the Louisiana Department of Treasury. Schroder will be presenting the checks to Superintendent Sito Narcisse on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.

EBRPSS is dedicated to inspiring, cultivating and producing a modern workforce prepared to create a robust and thriving economy. The partnership with the Department of Treasury to check for unclaimed money is an example of the commitment of the district and Dr. Narcisse, who has been working diligently to raise employee salaries across the district.

Click here to check for unclaimed property

